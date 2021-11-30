Yamaha Rightwaters supports effort to restore oysters in New York Harbor

Yamaha Rightwaters will support the Billion Oyster Project, a community science project that has repopulated 75 million juvenile oysters in New York Harbor, in their mission to restore one billion by 2035. The Yamaha sustainability initiative will provide a Yamaha V MAX SHO 115 outboard motor, which the non-profit group and the Urban Assembly New York Harbor School (Harbor School) will use to power an aluminum work skiff Tuff Boat used for habitat restoration work and training students in vessel operation and maintenance.

“Oysters are key for the health and sustainability of New York Harbor,” said Richard Dorfman, Waterfront Director, Billion Oyster Project. “Yamaha’s donation will help us continue to operate our fleet as efficiently as possible and allow us to support oyster habitat restoration work with the help of Harbor School students.”

Billion Oyster Project works with thousands of volunteers, including teachers, students and families from more than 100 New York City schools across five boroughs. Their crew has already witnessed increased visibility and diverse wildlife near their 15 reef sites, where the 75 million juvenile oysters have been placed. Billion Oyster Project has also recycled more than 1,800,000 pounds of oyster shells from New York City restaurants, which they use to help reintroduce spat (young oysters) to the Hudson River, East River and other bodies of water that make up the New York Harbor estuary.

Working through the Yamaha Marine Technical School Partnership Program, Harbor School students will help install the Yamaha outboard on the work boat in early 2022.

“Billion Oyster Project and the New York Harbor School have been restoring the marine habitats of one of America’s most historic waterways,” said Martin Peters, Division Manager, Government Relations, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “We hope this new outboard will give staff and students the reliable power they need to carry on their mission for many years.”