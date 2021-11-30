Mark Martecchini named president of Webb Institute

Webb Institute, an undergraduate institution specializing in marine engineering and naval architecture located in Glen Cove, NY, has named Mark Martecchini their next president.

Martecchini is recognized for his innovative leadership and advocacy for inclusiveness and sustainability. During a 38-year career with Stolt-Nielsen, he served in a variety of technical, commercial and executive roles, most recently as Managing Director of Stolt Tankers, operating the world’s largest global fleet of parcel tankers. Stolt-Nielsen is an international company focused on the bulk liquid and chemical logistics businesses and aquaculture, with more than 6,000 employees across 30 countries.

“It is my honor and great pleasure to announce the election of Mark Martecchini as the 16th president of Webb Institute,” said Board of Trustees chair Bruce S. Rosenblatt. “He is a visionary leader who is passionate about the mission of Webb Institute and is committed to building upon our 130-year history of excellence in engineering education.”

"I am honored and excited to be chosen to succeed Keith Michel to lead Webb into the future,” said Martecchini, adding, “a future where sustainability and decarbonization will redraw the map of the maritime industry, with Webb graduates ideally placed to make that change happen.”