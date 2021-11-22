Coast Guard Foundation launches Tuesday Matching Gift Challenge

The Coast Guard Foundation announced that this GivingTuesday, the organization will inspire generosity by launching a $25,000 matching gift challenge.

Supporting its work to assist Coast Guard members and their families, GEICO Military will triple match all donations to the Foundation received Tuesday, Nov. 30.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement – unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season by inspiring people to give back on Nov. 30, the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

“Coast Guard men and women are there in the moments we need them the most, saving lives, preserving our oceans and protecting our nation,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “Your generous gift to our GivingTuesday matching gift challenge supports our mission to be there for service members and their families. This includes vital projects like our scholarship program, morale and wellness initiatives, and relief for families when a service member is lost in the line of duty."