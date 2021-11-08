New anglers become winners at “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!”

More than 40 aspiring anglers came from Florida as well as several other states to learn from the pros at the "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!" Keys University, at the Elks Lodge, Tavernier, FL. Participants came to learn about fishing and practice their skills on the water.

The event kicked off with a meet-and-greet social featuring networking, fundraisers and a Potluck Appetizer Contest.

The next day began with classroom presentations on fishing basics by Capt. Lee Lavery, offshore fishing by Capt. Jeanne Towne, and inshore fishing, followed by lunch and hands-on fishing skills. Skills such as releasing, conservation, knot tying, bait rigging, spin casting, net casting and more were available for hands-on practice.

Participants also embarked on a fishing adventure out of Whale Harbor Marina, Islamorada, FL and other locations, followed by a fish fillet demonstration.

Betty Bauman, Founder of Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing commented, “This event was designed for beginners who can win a prize in our Fishing Fever tournament, even if it was their first fish ever caught or released.”

Featured on national network television and more, the series is supported by major partners including Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation, Take Me Fishing, Vamos a Pescar, Mercury, Magic Tilt trailers, Shearwater Boats, Power-Pole, Penn, TACO Metals, Lowrance and Fish Florida.