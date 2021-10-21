MIASF names new director of membership and events

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) is pleased to announce that Noah Dermody has been appointed MIASF’s new Director of Membership and Events. Dermody started his new role on October 11, 2021.

Dermody is a native of Vero Beach, Florida and a 2019 graduate of Florida State University, with a degree in environmental sciences and a minor in business administration. During his college studies, Dermody focused on oceanography, an area he became interested in while growing up in Florida and spending weekends on the water with family and friends.

During college, he completed a summer internship at Denison Yachting. While there he worked with the marketing team on a variety of projects. It was his first formal exposure to south Florida yachting and ignited his desire to pursue a career in the marine industry.

After college, Dermody spent two years in New Orleans working in a management position, before taking on this new role and moving back to Florida. In addition to planning and executing event initiatives for the association, Dermody will be the initial point of contact for all current and prospective MIASF members to assist them with their needs.