Sales rep agency S.M. Osgood acquires Kroes Corporation

Bloomington, Minnesota-based S.M. Osgood Company, has acquired Kroes Corporation, of Muskegon, Michigan.

Both companies are independent sales representation agencies. S.M. Osgood is focused on marine, RV, and sporting goods, while the Kroes Corporation has primarily focused on the Marine OEM Industry in the Great Lakes region.

Kevin Hannula a 21-year veteran and partner at Kroes Corporation came with the company’s acquisition.

“We are very excited to announce the addition of Kevin Hannula to the S.M. Osgood team," said Brandon Dekker, president, in a company press release. I am confident Kevin will contribute significantly to the continued growth of our company and the manufacturers we represent."