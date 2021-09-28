IBEX Innovation Award winners announced

entries open for 2021 IBEX Innovation Awards

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced today the winners of the IBEX Innovation Awards for the 30th Anniversary Show. The IBEX Innovation Awards program is managed by the NMMA and judged by Boating Writers International (BWI). The judges selected 11 Innovation Award winners and three honorable mentions among dozens of entries submitted by marine trade companies.



Awards were presented during the annual Industry Breakfast, Keynote, and Innovation Awards presentation, held this morning at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street. All products submitted to the IBEX Innovation Awards will be displayed along Innovation Way located on the 2nd floor of the Tampa Convention Center throughout the Show.



The winners of the 2021 IBEX Innovation Awards are:

“This year’s Innovation Awards program saw an incredible collection of entries,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “The judges from Boating Writers International had their work cut out for them to select winners to join the ranks of hundreds of marine manufacturers who have been recognized through the history of the program and receive the beautiful crystal awards. These trophies are proudly displayed by those who have brought new, innovative products to market and is a mark of distinction recognized across the industry. We would like to thank all those who entered and congratulate those who have won.”

IBEX is scheduled to return to the Tampa Convention Center, with IBEX 2022 show dates set for September 27 – 29, 2022. For more information, visit www.ibexshow.com.