Lakeland Boating mourns loss of longtime publisher Bing O’Meara

Walter “Bing” Burns O’Meara, longtime marine industry media icon and publisher of Lakeland Boating Magazine for the past 38 years, passed away September 10, 2021, in Glenview, Ill. at the age of 81 following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

O’Meara’s professional career centered around his love for the boating life. According to his wife Linda O’Meara, Lakeland Boating’s director of marketing, his earlier career stints prior to the purchase of Lakeland Boating included roles in advertising sales for Motor Boating and Sailing magazine and later, at the Peterson Publishing’s marine group.

“Bing had a passion for boats, the water, people and dogs, which lasted throughout his life,” she said. “He had an uncanny ability to tell a story, entertain readers and share his passion for boating. He loved life and the people he met along the way. Those who knew him will always remember his infectious laugh.”

A private memorial service is planned for October in Chicago. Boating friends and colleagues are invited to make donations in Bing’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org/donate or call 1-800-272-3900), or MBIA Recreational Boating Industries Educational Foundation for scholarships benefiting Michigan’s marine industry (www.mbia.org/donations).