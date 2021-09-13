Scout Boats honors top performers

Scout Boats, just completed their 2022 Dealer Meeting, and awarded its top dealers and sales professionals from around the world for their performance during the 2021 model year.

Seven Seas Yacht Sales of Ft. Lauderdale, was named 2021 Top Worldwide Dealer. And Ryan Wallace, of the Viage Group, in St. Petersburg, was honored as 2021 Top Worldwide Salesperson for Scout.

“Our outstanding dealer network and their representatives work tirelessly to represent our Scout brand, and it’s an honor to award them for their successful efforts throughout the year,” said Scout Director of Sales & Marketing Alan Lang. “We’re proud to have them as part of our Scout family.”

During the dealer meeting, Scout also provided a sneak peek at new models, including the 240 XSF, 240 Dorado and the 231 XSB.