Coast Guard names new members to National Boating Safety Advisory Committee

The U.S. Coast Guard announced the appointment of 20 individuals to serve as members of the National Boating Safety Advisory Committee (NBSAC).

The NBSAC was established on December 4, 2018. The NBSAC members are selected from disciplines within the following fields of expertise: State Boating Safety Programs, Recreational Vessel and Associated Equipment Manufacturers; and National Recreational Boating Organizations and the General Public.

The new NBSAC members serve three-year terms on the Committee and provide advice and recommendations on matters relating to recreational boating safety to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security through the Coast Guard Commandant and the Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy.

Membership is divided evenly among three membership categories in NBSAC:

Seven representatives of State officials responsible for State boating safety programs Seven representatives of recreational vessel and associated equipment manufacturers Seven representatives of national recreational boating organizations and from the general public, and of the seven, at least five shall be representatives of national recreational boating organizations

The new members in their respective categories are:

• State officials: Lt. Mark A. Brown, Oklahoma; Capt. Timothy C. Dunleavy, New Hampshire; Christopher Fallon, New York; Thomas E. Guess, Virginia; Asst. Commander Cody Jones, Texas; Conservation Officer Specialist Joseph Keeton, South Dakota; Capt. Gary Klein, Florida

• Recreational vessel and associated equipment manufacturers: Peter A. Chisholm, Mercury Marine; Ralph E. Hosklins, Regal Boats; David C. Marlow, Brunswick; Christina M. Paul, K&L Gates; Wendy Sanders, Explico Engineering; David Slikkers, S2 Yachts

• National recreational boating organizations and general public: John S. Adey, IV, American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC); Chris Edmonston, BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water; John M. Johnson, National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA); Caroline A. Mantel, Boat History Report; Peg B. Philips, National Safe Boating Council (NSBC); Dr. Robin Pope, American Canoe Association (ACA); Wanda Kenton Smith, Kenton Smith Marketing.

For more information about NBSAC, visit this webpage.