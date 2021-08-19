Glomex partners with Midwest Outdoor Marketing

Glomex Americas announced it has signed rep group Midwest Outdoor Marketing to represent its line of connectivity devices throughout the Midwest. Justin Roem of GA Communications, which operates as Glomex Americas, made the announcement.

Camdenton, Missouri-based Midwest Outdoor Marketing was founded in 1986. With additional regional offices in Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin, it serves a broad range of marine segments including OEMs, distributors and mass retailers. Its territory includes Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

"Midwest Outdoor Marketing has a well-earned reputation within the marine industry and a customer-focused approach," said Roem. "We're pleased to have them join our sales team and look forward to a successful partnership."