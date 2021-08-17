Boating Industry issues last call for 2021 Movers & Shakers nominations

It's last call for nominations for the 2021 Boating Industry Movers & Shakers program. Nominations must be submitted by August 18, 2021.

The Movers & Shakers award recognizes leaders who haven’t been afraid to take chances, to rethink the way they do business, and to embrace the challenges facing the recreational boating industry.

Nominees can be from a company, group or organization that does business in the recreational boating industry, as long as they are demonstrating the vision and leadership to move the industry forward.

The Mover & Shaker of the Year, along with finalists and other selected nominees, will be featured in the October issue of Boating Industry.

Click here to submit a nomination for this year’s Movers & Shakers.

Please contact managing editor Adam Quandt at AQuandt@BoatingIndustry.com with any questions you might have about the Movers & Shakers program.