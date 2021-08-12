NMMA names new SVP of government relations

NMMA announced the hire of Tillie Fowler as its new senior vice president of government relations and regulatory affairs. Fowler will officially join the NMMA on August 30 and oversee the Association’s advocacy work at the federal, state, and international levels of government.

“I am thrilled to welcome Tillie to the NMMA team. Her extensive policy and legislative experience across a broad range of issues in both the public and private sectors will no doubt help advance NMMA’s strategic priorities to protect and grow boating, and ensure prosperity of the recreational boating industry,” said NMMA President Frank Hugelmeyer.

Most recently, Fowler served as senior vice president of advocacy and government relations for the American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA), an association of 140,000 members where she managed a team of 20 focused on federal, state, grassroots and PAC advocacy.

Prior to her time at AAPA, Fowler served as director of legislative affairs for The Boeing Company and represented the commercial aviation side of the business before Congress. Earlier at Boeing, she was director of strategy. In this role, she was responsible for the planning and execution of government relations strategies for key programs and initiatives across all business units.

Fowler has also worked on Capitol Hill and in the executive branch. She was chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Ginny Brown-Waite (R-FL) from her home state of Florida, as well as a senior legislative assistant handling appropriations and Transportation and Infrastructure Committee work for then-U.S. Rep. Johnny Isakson (R-GA). During the Bush Administration, Fowler spent several years at the U.S. Department of Transportation, serving in the Policy Office within the Office of the Secretary, and as director of intergovernmental affairs for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

"I'm honored to join the NMMA, the recreational boating industry's premier advocacy organization, and return to my roots in the transportation, manufacturing and environmental sectors," noted Fowler. "Boating, for me, has been a lifelong passion. Growing up in Florida, I learned how to drive a boat before I could drive a car, and I couldn't be more excited to get to work protecting and growing the recreational boating industry and community."

Fowler’s resume also includes public relations roles in Atlanta for the international firm Cohn & Wolfe, where she provided strategic guidance and representation for Fortune 500 companies such as Coca-Cola and Aflac. Fowler received her Bachelor of Arts from Emory University and her juris doctorate from American University’s Washington College of Law.