Malibu introduces all-new Wakesetter 25 LSV

For 2022, Malibu Boats has introduced the all-new Malibu Wakesetter 25 LSV, the newest model in the world’s best-selling towboat family.

The 25 LSV is the 25-foot flagship of the popular Luxury Sport V-Drive (LSV) line. Being the largest in the LSV family, it offers the most interior space, storage capacity and ballast, as well as unbelievable wakes and waves. The 25 LSV is all new for 2022 from start to finish and is anything but standard with sharp new body lines and a higher freeboard for increased storage and ballast capacity as well as a drier ride on choppy days. Along with that increased ballast capacity comes standard fast-fill-and fast-drain L-shaped rear ballast tanks that will be full before you can gear up. And with more ballast, the 25 LSV’s legendary wakes and waves are better than ever. Even with its 25-foot size, the new hull on the 25 LSV handles as agile as boats two or three feet smaller thanks to its weight-balanced design and two tracking fins.

Following customer demand, the new 25 LSV has a Soft Grip padded transom walk-through from the lounge to the swim platform with small steps that take accessibility to a whole new level for children and tired knees. Another accessibility innovation comes in the form of available flip-down interior steps that make it easier to enter the boat from either side.

“Taking the number-one-selling 25-foot boat in the industry and revolutionizing it is no easy feat,” said Jack Springer, CEO of Malibu Boats, in a press release. "Many people already know and love the 25 LSV so we wanted to make sure we kept the iconic feel while bringing our boaters something with more luxury, world-class performance and unmatched versatility."

With seating for 18 and over 5,000 pounds of available ballast with the Power Wedge III, the 25 LSV has all the mass necessary to make the Wake Plus Hull carve out pro-level wakes or waves. Power Wedge III is Malibu’s exclusive wake-enhancing device that allows for customization of the wake and wave, taking it from steep to mellow and anywhere in between. Power Wedge III also features a lift setting to get the boat on plane quickly or to minimize the wake for new riders.

The new 25 LSV is powered by an equally capable engine, the Malibu Monsoon M6Di. Malibu’s Monsoon line of direct-injection engines features more torque, better fuel economy, lower emissions and less noise. If you want a sportier 25 LSV, upgrade to the supercharged Malibu Monsoon LT4 for even more power.