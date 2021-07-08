WAGO hires new electrical contractor, wholesale specialist

WAGO has hired Danny Woodlief as their new Electrical Contractor and Wholesale Specialist for the Eastern US. He received his bachelor’s degree in Aviation Management from Southeastern Flight School and holds diplomas in Industrial Distribution, Engineering Technology, Marketing and Voltaic Energy.

Woodlief’s experience as an electrician started in high school and continued through college becoming a technician for American Airlines after graduation and then gaining journeyman status through Diesel Injection in Cary, NC. Following his certification in electrical distribution, his desire to understand the industry further moved him into marketing and ending up as the vice president of sales at Electro-mechanical Supply Company. After 20 plus years in electrical distribution, his focus shifted to factory automation, taking a job with GE as their Automation Sales Engineer before moving onto Wieland Electric as a regional manager.

Being hired at WAGO, he hopes that his experience will help guide him as he navigates his new position. “I am excited to contribute to our division, learn how to impact the market further, by bringing an already strong branded company into many more households,” says Woodlief.