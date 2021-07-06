U.S. boat exports down sharply

The Boat and Engine Exports and Imports section of NMMA’s 2020 U.S. Recreational Boating Statistical Abstract is now available. This report examines 24 years of historical data on the different categories of recreational boats and marine engines imported to and exported from the U.S. each year.

Key insights from the report include:

U.S. exports of recreational boats regressed to 1999 levels with 65,162 boats shipped internationally in 2020, reflecting a 23.4% decrease in the total number of boats shipped to three top trading partners; Canada, the European Union and Mexico.

The value of U.S. exports of recreational boats and marine engines totaled $1.7 billion in 2020, down 19.1% compared to 2019.

U.S. consumption of recreational boats imported from abroad continued to rise in 2020, and boat imports reached a new record value of $2.1 billion, up 2.1% compared to 2019.

Outboard boat imports led growth, up 35.5% compared to 2019.

The remaining sections and the full edition (digital and printed) of the 2020 U.S. Recreational Boating Statistical Abstract will be available later this summer.