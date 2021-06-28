Godfrey Marine recognized for community commitment with Indiana Governor’s award

Godfrey Marine, manufacturer of Godfrey pontoon boats and Hurricane deck-boats, has been recognized for its 63-year history in manufacturing and service to its employees, community and the state of Indiana by Governor Eric J. Holcomb.

“I’m honored to recognize these dedicated, Hoosier business leaders who have created a lasting impact not only on their communities, but to the state as a whole,” said Governor Holcomb in a statement. “As we continue to attract new jobs and investment to Indiana, these well-established businesses will set the tone for a Hoosier economy dedicated to hard work, constant improvement and strong community roots. I’m confident these businesses will continue providing great service for the next 100 years and keep Indiana on the path to success for centuries to come."

Sponsored by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), the Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards honor Hoosier businesses that have remained in operation for a minimum of 100 or 50 consecutive years and have demonstrated a commitment to community service. More than 1,160 Indiana companies have been recognized during the award's 30-year history.

“We are proud to be selected by Governor Holcomb and the IEDC for recognition of our long history of service,“ said Ben Duke, who leads the Godfrey and Hurricane businesses. “While our products may be marketed globally, we have always felt a powerful connection to our community and every one of our employees is part of a strong team. We are looking forward to many more years of service.”