SmartPlug adds personnel, expands facility

SmartPlug Systems LLC, manufacturer of safety-focused power delivery products for boats, RVs and specialty vehicles, announced it continues to expand by adding Andrew Lankford as a quality assurance engineer along with moving to a larger facility.

The new location increases the company's manufacturing footprint by 40% to help keep pace with growing demand for its products. Tony Barber, CEO, made the announcement.

Lankford will support SmartPlug's quality policy and leverage his experience in lean manufacturing and knowledge of ISO 9001 standards. Lankford has led numerous Kaizen events and has a great understanding of "design for manufacturing." He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Bellevue College.

"Andrew has the unique ability to observe and assess a production line and offer immediate solutions on how to improve its efficiency, quality control and ergonomics, while reducing waste," said Barber. "We're excited to have him on our team and look forward to him helping us bring SmartPlug to the next level of manufacturing."

The company's new facility affords additional production and assembly space to parallel increased product demand from both OEMs and aftermarket outlets.