Orlando Watersports Complex to host Worlds

OWC (Orlando Watersports Complex) and the WWA (World Wake Association) announced the 2021 WWA Wake Park World Championships presented by Nautique Boats that will be held at OWC on September 10-12.

Orlando Watersports Complex is the premier wake destination for all seasoned and new riders. OWC is fully-equipped in its world class facility with pristine water conditions and off water fun including an Aquapark and on-site food for the family.

The 2021 WWA Wake Park World Championships presented by Nautique Boats will host the highest level of competition. Riders will compete for individual titles and team park titles by combining individual points.

“One of our goals at The WWA is to continue progressing in wake sports at both an individual and global level. We encourage parks from around the world to bring their teams to the Orlando Watersports Complex for a chance to earn their parks 2021 World title.” commented WWA President Shannon Starling. “As part of the 2021 WWA Wake Park World Series, we will continue to shape and evolve the WWA Wake Park World Championships, transitioning to an even bigger global phenomenon.”

Kellan Rudnicki Director of Operations at Aktion Parks (parent company of OWC) stated, “We are excited to host the biggest event in cable wakeboarding. Our team is ready to bring in riders from all over the world. We are thankful for our sponsors Nautique and Hyperlite that will be essential in making this event possible.”

Entry fees for the amateur division is $150 and pro divisions are $175. To register for the 2021 WWA Wake Park World Championships presented by Nautique Boats register here. Registration will conclude on September 8 at 3 p.m. EST. Teams can rent the cable for private sessions.