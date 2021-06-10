ABYC announces return of free webinar series

Due to the success of its free informational webinars offered last year, the American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) is rebooting the series, starting June 17 with “Fuel System Troubleshooting: Basics of identifying fuel-related engine problems.” The webinar series, which covers a range of technical and business topics, will be offered every third Thursday of the month.

“We initially started the free webinar series to support marine businesses with their training needs during the COVID pandemic and quickly saw high viewership numbers and a demand for continuing education opportunities,” says David Broadbent, ABYC’s education director. “We have received positive feedback from our members and from across the industry so we will continue offering our free webinars every month.”

The webinars have a 500 maximum capacity for the live presentation and many filled up within 24 hours, with ABYC members receiving early access to seats. The day after the webinar, a recording is posted in perpetuity on ABYC’s YouTube channel; since early March there have been over 30,000 views from 15 countries.

Recorded topics available now include lithium ion batteries, surveying electrical systems, electric propulsion, fiberglass repair, marine corrosion, rigging inspections, selection and installation of boat batteries, propeller selection and more.

As ABYC returns to traditional on-site certification training, it also continues to add more content to its online learning platform with a catalogue of free and paid classes.

“People remain interested in participating in education events that are both accessible and affordable and we now have a variety of options available for busy marine professionals that want to continue to grow their skills,” said Broadbent.

To register for ABYC’s webinar June 17: Fuel System Troubleshooting: Basics of identifying fuel-related engine problems, visit www.abycinc.org/ABYCWebinar.