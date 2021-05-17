Registration opens for Partner Outdoors Annual Conference

The Outdoor Recreation Roundtable’s annual conference, Partners Outdoors, is set for June 1-2, and registration is open. The online event is open to all industry stakeholders, and brings together federal agencies, business, and non-profit sectors to discuss the future of outdoor recreation and the industry’s most important issues. Topics this year include impacts of COVID-19, recreation and conservation, 21st Century outdoor recreation workforce, the future of recreation management and policy, and more. Register here.

Presentations and conversations during the 2021 Partners Outdoors include: