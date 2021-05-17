Registration opens for Partner Outdoors Annual Conference

The Outdoor Recreation Roundtable’s annual conference, Partners Outdoors, is set for June 1-2, and registration is open. The online event is open to all industry stakeholders, and brings together federal agencies, business, and non-profit sectors to discuss the future of outdoor recreation and the industry’s most important issues. Topics this year include impacts of COVID-19, recreation and conservation, 21st Century outdoor recreation workforce, the future of recreation management and policy, and more. Register here.
Presentations and conversations during the 2021 Partners Outdoors include:
- Vicki Christiansen, Chief, U.S. Forest Service
- Rob Flaherty, Director of Digital Strategy, The White House
- Axie Navas, Director, New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division
- Mary Ellen Sprenkel, President & CEO, The Corps Network
- Michael Happe, President & CEO, Winnebago Industries
- Fred Ferguson, VP of Public Affairs & Communications, Vista Outdoor
- Toby O'Rourke, President & CEO, Kampgrounds of America
- Jeff Krause, Chief of Natural Resource Management, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
- John Armor, Director, Office of National Marine Sanctuaries
- Reggie Chapple, Acting Assistant Director for Partnerships and Civil Engagement, National Park Service