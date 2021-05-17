Home > News > Trade Associations > Registration opens for Partner Outdoors Annual Conference

Registration opens for Partner Outdoors Annual Conference

May 17, 2021

Partners Outdoors registration

The Outdoor Recreation Roundtable’s annual conference, Partners Outdoors, is set for June 1-2, and registration is open. The online event is open to all industry stakeholders, and brings together federal agencies, business, and non-profit sectors to discuss the future of outdoor recreation and the industry’s most important issues. Topics this year include impacts of COVID-19, recreation and conservation, 21st Century outdoor recreation workforce, the future of recreation management and policy, and more. Register here.

Presentations and conversations during the 2021 Partners Outdoors include:

  • Vicki Christiansen, Chief, U.S. Forest Service
  • Rob Flaherty, Director of Digital Strategy, The White House
  • Axie Navas, Director, New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division
  • Mary Ellen Sprenkel, President & CEO, The Corps Network
  • Michael Happe, President & CEO, Winnebago Industries
  • Fred Ferguson, VP of Public Affairs & Communications, Vista Outdoor
  • Toby O'Rourke, President & CEO, Kampgrounds of America
  • Jeff Krause, Chief of Natural Resource Management, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
  • John Armor, Director, Office of National Marine Sanctuaries
  • Reggie Chapple, Acting Assistant Director for Partnerships and Civil Engagement, National Park Service

