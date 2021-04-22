ABYC hires new content director

Sarah Devlin joins the American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC), supporting ABYC’s marketing team as content director. A newly created position, Devlin will use her education and communication background to deliver valuable content and resources to the marine industry.

“We are so excited to have Sarah join the ABYC team and she has already hit the ground running,” said Shannon Aronson, ABYC marketing and PR director. “Her experience, marine industry knowledge, and connections are a huge asset to help us create and distribute engaging content through various channels, maximizing ABYC membership value.”

In her role Devlin will support event operations, starting with the upcoming Educator Training Conference, the ABYC Foundation’s “train the trainer” event for marine tech instructors and school administrators, July 20–22, and ABYC’s education seminars at the International Boatbuilders’ Exhibition & Conference (IBEX), Sept. 27-30. Other responsibilities will include coordinating ABYC’s free webinar series, managing social media engagement and producing video content.

Devlin launched her career as an associate editor for Professional BoatBuilder Magazine, where she became intimately acquainted with how to manage a technical training program through her work with IBEX, previously owned and operated by the magazine. From there, she ran seminar programs for the International Marina & Boatyard Conference (IMBC) and the Commercial Marine Expo before returning to IBEX as the education director. Most recently, Devlin was the communications director for The Landing School in Arundel, Maine.

“Working in the industry for the past 20-plus years, I have always respected ABYC’s mission,” Devlin commented. “I am eager to ‘get back to my roots’, working with educational content. This is a great team, and I have witnessed them pivot with ease during the pandemic. I see so much more potential growth here and I’m flattered they want me to be part of it. I look forward to helping the association strengthen their mission.”

For more information about ABYC, please visit abycinc.org.