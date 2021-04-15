Union Marine adds new location

Union Marine is excited to announce they are expanding their operation with a new location in Issaquah, WA.

Located just five minutes from Lake Sammamish, this new location will feature MasterCraft, Bennington Pontoon and Boston Whaler boat brands. The 11,000-square-foot showroom will offer design centers & interactive activities and events for their customers.

“This is a great opportunity for Union Marine to provide convenient showroom access to the boaters on the east side of Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish,” Kevin Roggenbuck, president and CEO stated.