Voting to begin for “Best Harbor in the U.S.”

US Harbors, a free online resource for boaters and coastal communities, announced that voting begins on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 for the 3rd annual “Best Harbor in the US” contest at www.usharbors.com/best-harbor/.

Participation is free and open to everyone, including the over eight million people who use US Harbors (usharbors.com) for their coastal and marine weather, tides charts and harbor-local boating and fishing information.

The purpose of the contest is to promote the strength and vitality of coastal communities. Past winning harbors have been those whose residents have strong communication networks and are passionate about where they live and work.

Voting for this year’s Best Harbor contest is open from March 31 through May 31, 2021. Participation is limited to one vote per user. People can vote on any of the 1,400 harbors that US Harbors provides coastal weather and tides for; from Maine to Hawaii, Florida to Alaska, and the Great Lakes.

The winning harbors will be announced on Friday, June 4, 2021.

In past years, over 100,000 people from around the country have participated in the annual contest, voting online, and sharing photos and stories of their favorite harbors.