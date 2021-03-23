ACR Electronics acquires satellite communication device provider

ARC Electronics acquires Bivy

ACR Electronics, Inc. has announced the acquisition of Bivy, a privately-held satellite communication device and outdoor adventure app provider.

The agreement enables ACR Electronics to expand its portfolio of emergency beacons and life-saving products with the Bivy Stick two-way satellite messenger, the world’s smallest and most simple satellite communication device, and the full-featured Bivy app.

Working with the user’s smartphone to offer all the benefits of a GPS unit and satellite two-way communicator, the 100g Bivy Stick offers marine, aviation and outdoor enthusiasts an easy way to send SMS messages, track and share location information, access GPS maps, view live weather forecasts and initiate a distress call in an emergency.

John T. Nguyen, President, ACR Electronics, said: “While there continues to be great demand for the no-hassle benefits provided by a PLB, the acquisition of Bivy enables us to offer a completely different product to those customers who prefer the instant gratification of two-way text messaging and tracking, along with SOS.”

The ACR group of companies providing products to the marine, outdoor and aviation industries include ARTEX, Skytrac, Flight Data Systems, FreeFlight Systems, Ocean Signal, United Moulders (UML), Latitude Technologies and NAL Research.