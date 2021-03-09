Manitou receives 19th consecutive NMMA CSI Award

Manitou Pontoon Boats is once again a recipient of a Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Award from the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) for exceptional customer service. The 2020 Marine Industry CSI Award in the Pontoon Boats category marks the 19th consecutive CSI awarded to Manitou Pontoon Boats – every year since the award’s inception.

The Marine Industry CSI Awards honor boat and engine manufacturers who actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvement to better serve their customers.

“We take great pride in the overall satisfaction of our customers,” said James Heintz, Director of Global Product Management, BRP Marine. “The CSI program gives owners direct feedback, which we use to hold ourselves to a higher standard and continue to offer the best experiences on the water. We are honored to accept our 19th consecutive award.”