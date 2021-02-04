OneWater reports strong sales for Q1 2021

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or the “Company”) today announced results for its fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2020.



“The OneWater team delivered outstanding results in the fiscal first quarter, in what is seasonally the lowest sales quarter of our fiscal year, which highlights the agility of our sales and marketing team and the power of our digital platform. Our VIP and other in-house marketing events were well attended and highly successful, absent select organized boat shows, increasing sales nearly 40% year-over-year as boaters secured new boats in preparation for the upcoming boating season. With tight inventory across the industry, we worked to ensure customers had access to our nationwide inventory to select the boat they desired,” commented Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer at OneWater.

Revenue for the fiscal first quarter 2021 was $214.1 million, an increase of 39.3% compared to $153.7 million in fiscal first quarter 2020, due primarily to a significant increase in new unit sales and a modest increase in the average unit price of new and pre-owned boats. During the fiscal first quarter 2021 same-store sales increased 38% on top of a 17% increase in the comparable period of 2020.

Gross profit totaled $52.4 million for the fiscal first quarter 2021, compared to $32.2 million for the fiscal first quarter 2020. Gross profit margin of 24.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased 360 basis points compared to the prior year primarily due to a shift in the mix and size of boat models sold, the Company’s focus on dynamic pricing, increases in service, parts & other sales and finance & insurance.

Fiscal first quarter 2021 selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) totaled $34.9 million, or 16.3% of revenue, compared to $28.3 million, or 18.4% of revenue, in the fiscal first quarter of 2020. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to the Company’s ability to leverage its existing expense structure to support the increase in revenue, reduction in selling expenses, including boat shows, partially offset by an increase in public company expenses.

Net income for the fiscal first quarter of 2021 increased sharply to $11.8 million, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2020. The significant increase was primarily due to higher sales and gross margins on boats sold in the period, an increase in SG&A and a reduction in interest expense.

“We’ve had an eventful start to fiscal 2021 including closing on three of the largest acquisitions in OneWater history. These acquisitions historically generated in excess of $125 million in revenue on an annual basis and we are focused on integrating these businesses into the OneWater family and leveraging our successful post-acquisition playbook to implement improvements and introduce best practices. Our liquidity is strong, and we remain committed to executing our multi-tiered growth strategy through acquisitions and the expansion of our high-margin business, further driving long-term shareholder value,” Singleton concluded.