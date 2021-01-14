Boulder Boats joins Tommy’s

Tommy's, a leading Malibu and Axis dealer, recently announced that Top 100 dealer Boulder Boats will be joining its family of dealerships.

Boulder Boats is ranked as a Top 10 Malibu/Axis Dealer and one of the Top 100 Marine Dealers in the US, operating in 3 locations across 3 states - Nevada, Arizona & California.

Normal business operations will not be interrupted. The name, locations, contact channels and all services will remain the same.

Since 1981, Tommy's has been a staple in the towboat industry. Rooted in Colorado, taking residence also in Michigan, Florida, and California, Tommy's has worked diligently to serve literally thousands of Malibu & Axis boat owners with a focus on being a strong part of each community they are a part of for 40 years!

"As Tommy's continues to expand, bringing the Boulder Boats community of dealerships under the Tommy's umbrella is a very exciting opportunity. The cultural alignment and existing community involvement serves as a jump off point that is both exceptionally rare and ideal," said Mason Koffman, president, Tommy's Boats LLC.