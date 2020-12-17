Thom Dammrich takes the helm of CSP Board of Directors

The Center for Sportfishing Policy (CSP), the nation’s leading advocate for saltwater recreational anglers, announced its new chairman of the board of directors, Dr. Thom Dammrich. Dammrich was elected to succeed Robert “Bob” Hayes in the leadership role at CSP’s fall board meeting on Thursday, December 3. The board also elected Dave Pfeiffer, president of Shimano North America Fishing, to lead its Management Committee as chairman.

“Thom Dammrich is a visionary founder of CSP who saw the opportunity to unite the recreational fishing and boating industries through our organization 15 years ago, and he has been our biggest cheerleader. He’s also been the field commander helping deliver wins for anglers across the country,” said Jeff Angers, president of the Center for Sportfishing Policy. “We are lucky to have such strong leaders from the recreational fishing and boating industries and look to even brighter days ahead under Thom’s leadership.”

“Bob Hayes took CSP to new heights over the last three years, and we thank him for his devotion to marine conservation and protecting recreational fishing access,” said Angers. “Bob’s tremendous breadth of experience in fisheries management and his knack for thinking outside the box has made CSP a stronger voice for anglers in Washington, D.C.”

Hayes is retiring after a 30-plus-year career of advocating for saltwater recreational fishermen nationally and internationally. He played a key role in the most significant marine conservation victories in that time – including net bans; the recovery of the red drum, and billfish conservation. Hayes served as an attorney for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS), and he also served two terms as the U.S. Recreational Fisheries Commissioner to the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas. Along with CSP, he has been affiliated with the American Sportfishing Association (ASA) and Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) for many decades. Hayes received the Walter Fondren and Norville Prosser awards for his work in conservation and was selected as the Conservationist of the Year in 2006 by Outdoor Life. In 2019, the International Game Fish Association (IGFA) inducted Hayes into the IGFA Fishing Hall of Fame.

Dammrich retired in September 2019 after 20 years as president of the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA). He personally serves on the boards of the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation and CSP. He formerly served on the boards of the International Council of Marine Industry Associations, ASA, and the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (of which he was also a founding Board member). During his time at NMMA, he set a course for boating to be represented at every table where recreational boating and fishing decisions are made. In 2018, Dammrich was inducted into the NMMA Hall of Fame, and in 2019, he received CSP’s Eddie Smith Manufacturer of the Year Award for his dedication to the recreational boating industry and his commitment to angler access and marine conservation. In 2019, he was also inducted into the ASA Hall of Fame, and the Boating Safety Hall of Fame.

“Dave Pfeiffer is an avid angler who enjoys fishing all over America, and he’s also an experienced, savvy industry leader,” said Angers. “With decades of successful leadership in the recreational fishing industry, we are excited to have Dave lead our Management Committee as chairman.”

Pfeiffer is president and CEO of Shimano North America Fishing and has been with the company for more than 30 years. He is passionate about sharing the fishing lifestyle with others and committed to ensuring recreational fishing exists for future generations. Pfeiffer has served as chairman of the board for ASA, and he is the founding board vice chair of CCA California and the Jose Wejebe Spanish Fly Memorial Foundation. In 2017, he was named CSP’s Eddie Smith Manufacturer of the Year.