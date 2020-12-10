Dream Yacht Charter opens new base in Mexico

Dream Yacht Charter has opened a new base in Marina Las Velas, Isla Mujeres, to serve the Maya Riviera and Cancun on the Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico. The base will open for bareboat and skippered yacht charters in January 2021.

Maya Riviera, Cancun, is the fourth new base the company has launched this year as Dream Yacht Charter responded to increased domestic demand. St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Key West in Florida and La Spezia in northern Italy were also opened this year.

The company is also relaunching its Bahamas base in Marsh Harbour, Abacos, at Conch Inn Yacht Club & Marina early next year.

“Now more than ever, people are looking for something new and easily accessible," Loïc Bonnet, founder and president of Dream Yacht Charter, said. "We continue to lead the way, opening new sailing areas to our guests. Maya Riviera is the perfect addition to our offering - a destination providing the potential to get away from the crowds to enjoy solitude and easy to get to from well-connected Cancun.”

Reflecting back on 2020, Loic said: “We delivered more charters than anyone else in 2020 and adapting to the rapid change in demand for domestic tourism was key. We moved our boats to where our customers were and offered flexible options.

“We have the advantage of a large fleet and wide network of bases with prominence in key markets in the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Americas and the exotics. We had a good summer season in the Mediterranean and we were busy this Thanksgiving.”