Congress advances key water infrastructure measure

This week, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously approved the 2020 Water Resources Development Act (S. 1811), which includes several recreational boating industry priorities that the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) recently outlined in a letter to congressional leaders. The legislation – commonly referred to as WRDA – is expected to pass the Senate and be signed into law before the end of the year.

“Investing in our country’s water infrastructure needs will provide significant economic benefits to local and coastal communities and the recreational boating community applauds the U.S. House of Representatives for passing legislation that addresses this critical issue,” said Callie Hoyt, director of federal government relations at the National Marine Manufacturers Association. “The outdoor recreation industry – which counts boating and fishing as the top contributor – has played an important role in aiding our economy throughout the pandemic and the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) will help continue this trend in the days of recovery ahead.”

WRDA is biennial legislation that authorizes funding for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects across the country, including critical recreation-based water infrastructure initiatives. The 2020 WRDA bill address the following NMMA supported policies: