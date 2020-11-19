Tige reports executive expansion, sales growth

Tige Boats, Inc. recently announced its executive team's growth in response to a record-breaking year of sales with a 48% retail increase over 2019. In large part, the builder says the increase is a result of implementing new strategies, employee growth, groundbreaking technologies within the 2020/2021 product lines, and the launch of a new brand, ATX Surf Boats.

Tige Boats, Inc. expanded their portfolio with the launch of ATX Surf Boats in August of 2019. ATX Surf Boats and Tige Boats operate as independent brands but are engineered, designed, and crafted by the same team. From kicking off one of the most-anticipated boat launches in the inboard segment to having registered and sold 95% of boats built to this day, ATX has quickly proven to be a tremendous success, according to the company.

Building off their momentum, Tige Boats, Inc. formed an Executive Committee that will spearhead and establish the vision, strategy, and tactics necessary to steer future sales growth, efficiencies, and the Tige Boats/ATX Surf Boats product lines. Daniel Gutierrez, President, will lead this dynamic team, including Charlie Pigeon, Owner & CEO, Walo Melendez, Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Vogt, Chief Financial Officer, and Teresa Howard, Human Resources Officer.

“I am confident that the development and leadership of the Executive Committee will continue to push Tige Boats and ATX Surf Boats to even greater levels of success,” stated Charlie Pigeon, Owner, and CEO. “These leadership roles are leveraging existing talent while adding unique perspectives, and setting us up to better serve our employees, customers, and extensive dealer network.”

Walo Melendez first joined Team Tige 23 years ago and has excelled through every career opportunity presented to him, including Director of Operations and Director of Manufacturing. Melendez stepped into his new role as Chief Operating Officer in June of 2020. In addition to overseeing both Tige Boats and ATX Surf Boats production lines, he manages over 260 boat craftsmen, materials, purchasing, product quality, and safety. Melendez’s production team continues to set up for growth and expansion as well, with the promotion of Michael Johnson to Tige Production Manager and Daniel Grimes to ATX Production Manager. For each respective brand, the new Production Managers are responsible for operational performance, identifying manufacturing efficiencies, and increasing product quality.

Jeff Vogt joined Tige in August of 2019 as Controller and was quickly proven a leader who delivered substantial results, leading to his promotion as Chief Financial Officer. Vogt’s position provides the leadership, management, and vision necessary to ensure that Tige Boats, Inc. has the proper financial controls in place to vastly expand the growth of both brands. With his expertise in accounting, finance, and management, he will continue to play a pivotal role in daily operations and long-term financial goals.

Teresa Howard, PHR, SHRM-CP, is a loyal and passionate leader who has been with the company for 21 years. Her pivotal role at Tige Boats, Inc. is focused on overall personnel strategy while ensuring that the culture, practices, policies, and operations align with the strategic organizational priorities and values of the broader organization.