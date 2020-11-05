Priority One names new operations manager

Priority One Financial Services announced the recent promotion of Markle Janner to operations manager. In the role, Janner will work in partnership with senior operations manager, Rina Aponte, to ensure dealers continue to see more approved applications, more deliveries and more profit for long-term success.

"When Markle joined the team in 2019, we quickly recognized not only his extensive industry expertise, but also his tenacity and determination to push sales to delivery and produce dealer satisfaction,” said Heather Mariscal, president, Priority One Financial Services. “The promotion sets us up for success as we head into what we anticipate to be a busy 2021 for the industry.”

After serving in the US Army Infantry during the Gulf War, Janner graduated from Florida State University and pursued a career in the financial services industry with T. Rowe Price, and later with PNC Bank. He joined Priority One with four years of experience in automotive sales and finance, 13 years in RV finance, and a Senior Finance Professional certification from the Association of Finance and Insurance Professionals (AFIP). Starting as a specialty business manager in 2019, Janner was quickly promoted to prime business manager, and now oversees a team of over 30 people in his new role.

“We have an opportunity to evaluate the successes we enjoyed with our dealers this season and look closely at the areas that we can immediately improve upon. It’s only a few short months before the traditional selling season begins again, and we will utilize that time to train, improve, and prepare us to meet the challenges of 2021,” expressed Janner.