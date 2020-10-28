NMMA Engineering Virtual Compliance Seminar registration opens

Registration is now open for the annual NMMA Engineering Compliance Seminar. To ensure everyone’s safety, the NMMA has determined a virtual seminar is the best option for the 2020 calendar year. The Engineering Compliance Seminar will be a self-paced event with access to prerecorded presentations beginning November 30th.

All registrations will include a copy of the recently published ABYC standards and will have the opportunity to discuss technical issues with the NMMA Engineering Standards Department, NMMA Inspectors, and ABYC Staff in live Q&A sessions.

Please follow the link here for additional registration details.