FLIBS offers enhanced transportation and parking

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show has added additional shuttle buses and water taxi services to navigate guests safely around the five-day outdoor show while accommodating socially-distanced seating for riders.

Both forms of transportation will adhere to the show’s new safety and health guidelines including undergoing deep cleaning before visitors’ board. Before boarding a water taxi, guests will have their temperatures checked after their pre-purchased, digital show tickets are scanned through a contactless system.

With ample parking and routine cleaning for all show transportation options this year, visitors will have the opportunity to safely experience hundreds of exciting exhibits planned across the nearly 90-acre show spanning six waterfront locations.

Visitors will have access to two designated valet parking locations and a plethora of self-parking options surrounding the show’s multiple sites.

Valet Parking ($50) Las Olas Marina (Birch Road and Las Olas Circle) Fort Lauderdale South Beach Park (700 Seabreeze Boulevard directly across from Bahia Mar)

Self Parking Option 1 ($30) City’s Las Olas Parking Garage, located at 200 Las Olas Circle. The Las Olas Parking Garage has a maximum capacity for more than 600 vehicles.

Self Parking Options 2 ($20 ) Sebastian Street Lot (3031 Sebastian Street) E. Clay Shaw East and West Lots (2150 SE 17 th Street underneath the SE 17 th Street Bridge) Superyacht Village, at Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina’s new Pier South Marina property

Complimentary shuttle buses will provide connections across multiple show sites with stops at the Brightline Station, Bahia Mar / International Swimming Hall of Fame Museum Las Olas Marina, Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina, Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina, and Superyacht Village (Pier Sixty-Six’s Pier South Marina). The shuttle bus schedule is Wednesday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29 through Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 1 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Yellow Bus Loop (Galleria Mall, Bahia Mar Main Show Entrance (5 th Street) loop)

(Galleria Mall, Bahia Mar Main Show Entrance (5 Street) loop) Red Bus Loop (Brightline Garage, Bahia Mar Main Show Entrance (5 th Street) loop)

(Brightline Garage, Bahia Mar Main Show Entrance (5 Street) loop) Green Bus Loop (Balfour Beatty Garage, Pier 66, Superyacht Village, Bahia Mar Main Show Entrance (5 th Street) loop

(Balfour Beatty Garage, Pier 66, Superyacht Village, Bahia Mar Main Show Entrance (5 Street) loop Blue Bus Loop (Riverside Hotel, Bahia Mar Main Show Entrance (5th Street) loop)

For $12, visitors can also navigate FLIBS by water taxi, making the most of Fort Lauderdale’s traffic-free scenic waterways and reveling in stunning city views. A five-day water taxi pass is available for $60. All tickets must be pre-purchased online prior to boarding water taxis. Water taxi stops include the Bahia Mar entrance, Riverside Hotel water taxi docks, Superyacht Village (Pier Sixty-Six’s Pier South Marina), DoubleTree/GALLERYone, and the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina. The water taxi schedule is Wednesday Oct. 28, 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29 through Saturday, Oct. 31, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 1, 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.



Uber and Lyft drop-off points will be available at the north entrance to the Jungle Queen parking lot located at 801 Seabreeze Boulevard. Taxi drop off point will be on Southeast 5thStreet.



With so much to look forward to at this year’s show, FLIBS has made it easier than ever to experience the largest in-water boat show and the premier nautical event of the year in a safe, hygienic, and socially-distanced manner. From providing additional show entrances and increasing dock sizes to establishing multiple concession locations and implementing enhanced cleaning, FLIBS organizers have worked diligently to produce a safety-first environment so that every person who attends this year’s show can do so with confidence.

Guided by a commitment to ensure a safe, hygienic, productive, and high-quality event experience, FLIBS organizers have produced two informative Know Before You Go safety videos outlining some of the major changes visitors can expect at this year’s show. Be sure to check out the videos available here.

To view and download a map of all parking and transportation options, click here. To view and download the official show map, click here. To access more information on parking and transportation, please check out FLIBS.com.