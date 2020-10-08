Boats Group acquires Dutch marketplace Botentekoop

Boats Group, the tech business behind the largest online marketplaces for boats and yachts in the world (Boat Trader, YachtWorld, boats.com, Cosas De Barcos, iNautia and Annonces du Bateau), announced it has acquired the leading boating marketplaces in the Netherlands, Botentekoop.nl, Boten.nl and Botenbank.nl, from Arimpex Media Solutions. Adding the leading Dutch boating marketplaces to their growing portfolio of international sales platforms strengthens Boats Group with increased consumer engagement throughout Western Europe and reinforces the company's focus on expanding its global footprint.

"The Netherlands represents an enormously important market in the global leisure marine industry, and the acquisition of Arimpex's leading online marketplaces was an attractive growth opportunity for us to widen our reach to more water enthusiasts in the region and accelerate our plan for growth in Europe," said Sam Fulton, CEO, Boats Group. "We look forward to providing our newest partners with leading customer service, as well as an expanded range of products that are proven to help the industry sell more boats."

Already, Boats Group's marketplaces connect the largest audience of boat buyers with sellers and manufacturers, and the company now begins technical upgrades and marketing investments to further enhance user experiences on Botentekoop.nl, Boten.nl and Botenbank.nl. For customers currently marketing inventory on any of these portals, this acquisition offers new access to more international markets as the businesses now have the option to list and market their boats on any Boats Group-owned portal around the world.

"We are very pleased to have reached this agreement with Boats Group on this important transaction," said Faisel Djabarkhan, CEO, Arimpex. "I have enjoyed being a part of the evolution of the business over the years and leading the company into its next successful chapter. We are confident that our customers will benefit tremendously from the technology investments and expanded market opportunities that Boats Group offers."