Dealer Week announces schedule, session topics

Earlier this month, MRAA’s Dealer Week announced it would be virtual this year, and now the schedule and session topics have been posted at DealerWeek.com/schedule.

“Since we announced that this year’s Dealer Week would be hosted online, naturally people have been curious how the schedule would compare to last year’s event,” said Mike Davin, brand director at the MRAA. “What people will find is that it is very similar to what they would expect from an in-person MRAA conference, with a few tweaks to take advantage of being online.”

Dealer Week’s schedule remains anchored by its education sessions, which will again be divided into three pathways. The pathways focus on challenges related to “The Dealership,” “The Employee,” and “The Customer.”

Session topics planned for the event solve problems including:

Navigating digital trends in the age of Covid

How to catch up in service

How to develop a virtual showroom

How to recruit and lead people not like you

How to avoid team burnout

And much more

The event will also feature live Q&As with the event’s expert trainers, roundtable discussions with other attendees, and time to meet with solution providers in the Expo.

“Like a lot of things online, this year’s edition of Dealer Week makes some aspects of the event more convenient,” said Davin. “The fact that there’s no travel time comes immediately to mind, but there are other advantages as well. For example, you can set meetings from within the app or on your computer, so there’s no chasing someone down in the convention center or waiting in line at a booth. And obviously you can only attend one session at a time, but every session will be available on-demand after it concludes, so you can actually attend them all if you want.”

All sessions will be available to attendees through March 31, which was designed for dealerships that want to use them for training after the live event.