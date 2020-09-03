Chaparral and Robalo Boats host virtual dealer conference

Chaparral and Robalo Boats hosted their annual dealer conference virtually across three days, from Tuesday, Aug. 25 through Aug. 27.

At the conference, Chaparral and Robalo executives and directors covered a variety of topics, including new product development, marketing updates, parts updates, state of the company and state of the industry. The conference also highlighted the dedication of the companies’ outstanding dealer network around the world who worked tirelessly to sell boats during unprecedented times.

“The Chaparral and Robalo teams are excited about all of the hard work that our dealers displayed this past year,” said Chaparral founder Buck Pegg. “As wonderful as the virtual meeting was, there is no substitute for seeing our dealers in person and interacting with them face to face. While we weren’t able to meet in person, it was still a unique opportunity to get together virtually and honor our exceptional dealers from around the world. They truly make our company what it is today.”

The conference opened with remarks from Chaparral CEO Rick Hubbell and Pegg. The event received great attendance by its dealers and reached additional dealership employees, including sales and service professionals.

During the meeting, the brands recognized some of their top-performing dealers across the nation and worldwide.

Top Chaparral and Robalo Combined Dealer Worldwide:

Waterfront Marine in Somers Point and Brick, N.J. and Edgewater, Md.

Chaparral #1 Dealers and #1 CSI Achiever for 2020:

Top Chaparral Dealer Worldwide: Premier 54 in Osage Beach and Branson West, Mo.

Top Customer Satisfaction (CSI) for 2020: Chaparral: The Boat Rack in Sherrills Ford, N.C.

Top Vortex Dealer: Smitty's Marina in Belle Vernon, Pa.

Top International Chaparral Dealer: Chaparral Australia in Melbourne, Australia

Chaparral #1 Sales Professionals for 2020:

Southeast Region: Jason Padgett from Modern Marine

Northeast Region: Chris Templeton from Shep Brown's Boat Basin

Mid-Atlantic Region: Steven Henry from The Boat Rack

Midwest Region: Brad Rozier from Premier 54 Motorsports

Western Region: Rob Robertson from Seattle Watersports

International Region: Neville Williams from Idealboat Sales LTD (United Kingdom)

Robalo #1 Dealers and #1 CSI Achiever for 2020:

Top Robalo Dealer Worldwide: Fish Tale Boats in Naples and Fort Myers, Fla.

Top Customer Satisfaction (CSI) for 2020: Waterfront Marine in Somers Point and Brick, N.J. and Edgewater, Md.

Top International Robalo Dealer: Yacht Center of the Caribbean in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Robalo #1 Sales Professionals for 2020:

East Coast Region: Craig Kelly from Great Bay Marine

Mid-Atlantic Region: Neil Williams from Sun Sport Marine

Midwest Region: Matthew Gottron from Happy Days Boating

Western Region: Bill Maahs from California Skier

Northeast Region: Mike Nadeau from Richardson's Boat Yard

Southeast Region: Scott Zeh from Atlanta Marine

International Region: Roger Casellas from Yacht Center of the Caribbean (Puerto Rico)