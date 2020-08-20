New boat sales continue to climb

New data from the NMMA shows June was another strong month for new power boat retail sales, up 6% on a seasonally-adjusted basis compared to the previous record month in May.

Compared to the same time period last year, new powerboat retail sales were up 5% through June.

“115,000 new power boats were sold in May and June alone - a 30% increase over the same time period last year - with personal watercraft, saltwater fishing boats and jet boats driving growth. These segments have recovered from pandemic-related losses and year to date, sales are up from where they were a year ago,” said Vicky Yu, NMMA director of business intelligence. “We expect sales to be strong through the remainder of the summer.”

The latest data show 2020 cumulative sales of personal watercraft up 10%; saltwater fishing boat sales up 5%; and jet boats up 9% compared to a year ago.