NMMA monitors COVID-19 business liability laws

As businesses deal with the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NMMA says outdated business liability rules have come to the forefront of business protection needs on the federal and state level.

While federal leaders have discussed how to tackle COVID-19 business liability, the organization says little progress has been made, which has led to several states enacting legislation or executive orders.

To date, nine states have passed or enacted executive orders that provide protection to businesses from COVID-19 civil suits: Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming.

Additionally, there is pending legislation in the following states: Delaware, Georgia, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

NMMA support bills that cover businesses from all COVID-19 related claims. The organization’s policy recommendations are focused around the following: creating rational rules for the critical workplace; protecting Good Samaritans; and preventing the inappropriate expansion of state torts to address national policy issues.

