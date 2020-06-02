Marine Connection adds new sales location

Marine Connection, the third-ranked dealer in the 2019 Boating Industry Top 100, has opened its sixth Florida sales location at the expansive Riverwatch Marina complex in Stuart, FL, which is owned and managed by Southern Marinas.

Marine Connection’s showroom and outdoor exhibit space will feature new boat sales of Sportsman, Blackfin and Hurricane brands, along with premium pre-owned inventory and consignment/ brokerage services.

The dealership is currently the #1 Sportsman dealer; #2 Blackfin dealer; and #4 Hurricane dealer.

The new Stuart sales operation joins five existing, well-established Marine Connection dealerships in Florida including West Palm Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, Islamorada and Vero Beach.

“Martin and St. Lucie counties represent a significant boating community that covers everything from large yachts to canoes,” said co-owner Danny Goldenberg, who with partner John Kutuk has owned and operated the dealership since 2011 and serviced more than 10,000 customers. “Adding this new Stuart location establishes our premier position in the marine marketplace while strategically bridging the gap between our stores in West Palm Beach and Vero Beach. We are laser-focused to provide the highest level of customer service possible and to serve our established and new customers in this key market.”

Tapped as general manager for the new Stuart facility is 40-year marine industry veteran Ted Jones whose illustrious career has included world championship powerboat racing along with stints in multiple marine manufacturer and dealerships including the launch of Sundance Marine in Fort Lauderdale, among others. Jones previously worked with Marine Connection at its Palm Beach headquarters facility prior to moving to Stuart where he most recently worked in sales with MarineMax.

“Ted brings a wealth of experience and passion for the boating business to his new role and we are thrilled to welcome him back to the Marine Connection family in this management capacity,” said Goldenberg. “He is exceptionally customer service-oriented, brings a high degree of industry and product knowledge to bear and is very well established in the regional marine marketplace.”

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to represent Marine Connection in Stuart and to bring new high-quality product lines to our market and to our area boaters,” said Jones. “In addition, this new dealership location with its direct waterfront access to the Intracoastal Waterway, Lake Okeechobee and ocean is highly desirable, along with the services and amenities available onsite to benefit our customers.”

Riverwatch Marina features wet and dry slip storage for 375 boats, including hurricane haul-out plans, fuel docks and a service department, the latter of which will include an in-house certified service technician employed by the dealership to handle rigging and warranty-related activity.

According to Jones, Marine Connection customers will also enjoy special discounts and privileges on storage and service.

“We are really excited to welcome Marine Connections to our Riverwatch Facility, said Barry Miller of Southern Marinas. “The addition of this professional team will enhance the boating experience for the local community and further solidify Riverwatch as a premier boating destination.”

Post Covid-19 festivities will include a grand opening, seasonal events and promotions, participation in area boat shows and regularly scheduled demo day/test ride activities.