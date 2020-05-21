Newport International Boat Show teams with C. Thomas Clagett Regatta

Newport Exhibition Group, owners and producers of the Newport International Boat Show, announced the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta is the official Charitable Partner of the 2020 boat show.

“Each year, we select a non-profit organization that is associated with boating as a part of our annual giving program,” said Nancy Piffard, show director of Newport Exhibition Group. “This year we are honored to support the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta.”

The Clagett organization, founded in 2003, honors the late Tom Clagett, a U.S. Navy World War II veteran who enjoyed sailing on the Chesapeake Bay.

The Regatta’s mission is "to provide sailors with disabilities the opportunity to improve their skills and reach personal goals through world-class coaching and competition.” Clagett Regatta sailors have won medals at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games.

“We are grateful to the Newport International Boat Show for selecting us as their charitable partner,” said Judy Clagett McLennan, Clagett president and co-founder. “What better way to promote personal success through competitive sailing than by partnering with one of the best boat shows in the world? We look forward to seeing everyone in September.”

Celebrating 50 years, the Newport International Boat Show is one of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in New England. It encompasses over 13 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront and hosts hundreds of exhibitors from around the world with new powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15 to 90 feet, plus an extensive selection of marine equipment, services and accessories for boaters.

The C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta is currently expected to go forward with rescheduled dates of September 1st – 6th.