Palm Beach International Boat Show kicks off today, online

The Palm Beach International Boat Show -- which saw 53,000 visitors last year and had a statewide economic impact of $682.7 million -- was forced to “come about” and move to a virtual platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a sign of unity among the West Palm Beach marine community, Palm Beach County safe harbor marinas, local law enforcement boats, towing boats, marine exhibitors, and area boaters will sound their boat horns for 30 seconds at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 14 to trumpet the launch of the show, which is moving off the docks and on to digital screens for the first time in its 35 year- history.

The Virtual Palm Beach International Boat Show will feature 436 exhibitors and nearly 800 boats including over 150 superyachts.

With no registration fee, virtual attendees will see enhanced video content, including hundreds of video walk-throughs of boats and yachts, new product highlights, industry news and exclusive show promotions. Always popular, the Show will also feature educational seminars led by experts and panelists from Superyacht Times; fishing presentations by sportfishing experts and influencers, including youth fishing clinics by Hook The Future.

Attend the online boat show, by visiting www.virtualpbboatshow.com.