IBEX COVID-19 update

IBEX says the show will go on despite COVID-19

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced they are optimistic the 2020 show will open as planned on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Show organizers report they are closely monitoring Florida’s Three Phases of Re-Opening Guidelines and the state’s progress, as well as working with the Tampa Convention Center and Visit Tampa Bay to develop health and safety protocols to protect exhibitors, sponsors, and visitors. These new safety protocols will be announced in the coming months, and posted on the IBEX website.

“We are optimistic that by September the state of Florida will be open for large events to take place and that public confidence will have been restored and IBEX will open on schedule,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “We will continue to monitor announcements by local government officials and the guidelines of the CDC. During the past 30 IBEX shows we have weathered three new host cities, several hurricane threats, one great recession, and now together we will manage the coronavirus challenges. If, with an abundance of caution and complete focus on the health and safety of our exhibitors, sponsors, and visitors, we are required to alter the format of IBEX, we will make an announcement accordingly. It is our hope, that IBEX will spark much needed business for the marine industry and be the beginning of a strong recovery season for us all.”

IBEX is scheduled to return to the Tampa Convention Center with IBEX 2020 show dates set for September 29 – October 1, 2020. For more information, visit www.ibexshow.com.