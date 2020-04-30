Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to speak at virtual ABC

NMMA announced that United States Secretary of the Interior, David Bernhardt will deliver remarks during day two (Thursday, May 14) of the virtual 2020 American Boating Congress (ABC).

The virtual ABC will be held on Wednesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 14 from 1-2:30 p.m. ET on both days. Even though this year’s annual advocacy summit is unable to take place in person, there are several pressing issues that require the recreational boating community’s full attention, particularly as COVID-19 continues to create challenges for boating, manufacturing and the broader economy. To that end, Secretary Bernhardt will outline steps the Trump administration is taking to reopen our nation’s public lands and waters – a top priority of the community.

David L. Bernhardt serves as the 53rd Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior. He was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on April 11, 2019 and took office on the same day.

As Secretary of the Interior, Bernhardt leads an agency with more than 70,000 employees who are stewards for 20 percent of the nation’s lands, including national parks, monuments, wildlife refuges and other public lands. The department oversees the responsible development of conventional and renewable energy supplies on public lands and waters, is the largest supplier and manager of water in the 17 Western states and upholds trust responsibilities to the 574 federally recognized American Indian tribes and Alaska Natives.

