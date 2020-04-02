Northwest Sportshow launches virtual show today

Immediately following the cancellation of this year’s Progressive Insurance Northwest Sportshow, the NMMA Show Team partnered with TRMG, NMMA's show guide producer, to launch a ‘Virtual Sportshow’, providing customers with many of the same resources, discounts and show specials that would have been offered in-person.
Today, which would have been opening day of the Show, NMMA is excited to announce that the Virtual Sportshow will go live at 2 p.m. CT. Found on NorthwestSportshow.com, the free and interactive platform will offer four unique features:
- Ask the Experts & Video Seminars: Features educational boating, fishing and outdoor videos from our seminar speakers and industry experts. Visitors can also ask the experts questions via an online submission form.
- Shopping Directory: Featured products fromexhibitors organized by product/service categories for ease of use.
- Show Specials:Once a year specials are incorporated into the virtual guide in a dedicated section.
- Virtual Booths: Enhanced content such as videos, new products, articles and direct sales.
The guide will also be sent to the Show’s e-mail databased and shared on social media.
If you’d like to learn more or elevate your digital presence, please contact TRMG’s Alisdair Martin at alisdair@trmgllp.com.