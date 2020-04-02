Northwest Sportshow launches virtual show today

Immediately following the cancellation of this year’s Progressive Insurance Northwest Sportshow, the NMMA Show Team partnered with TRMG, NMMA's show guide producer, to launch a ‘Virtual Sportshow’, providing customers with many of the same resources, discounts and show specials that would have been offered in-person.

Today, which would have been opening day of the Show, NMMA is excited to announce that the Virtual Sportshow will go live at 2 p.m. CT. Found on NorthwestSportshow.com, the free and interactive platform will offer four unique features:

Ask the Experts & Video Seminars: Features educational boating, fishing and outdoor videos from our seminar speakers and industry experts. Visitors can also ask the experts questions via an online submission form.

Features educational boating, fishing and outdoor videos from our seminar speakers and industry experts. Visitors can also ask the experts questions via an online submission form. Shopping Directory: Featured products fromexhibitors organized by product/service categories for ease of use.

Featured products fromexhibitors organized by product/service categories for ease of use. Show Specials: Once a year specials are incorporated into the virtual guide in a dedicated section.

Once a year specials are incorporated into the virtual guide in a dedicated section. Virtual Booths: Enhanced content such as videos, new products, articles and direct sales.

The guide will also be sent to the Show’s e-mail databased and shared on social media.

If you’d like to learn more or elevate your digital presence, please contact TRMG’s Alisdair Martin at alisdair@trmgllp.com.