Chaparral introduces new boat

Chaparral has introduced the 2020 257 SSX OB.

“The 257 SSX OB is a trendsetter in design, performance, and function,” said Chaparral Founder Buck Pegg. “Our talented team went to great lengths to create this powerful and agile boat that gives both drivers and passengers a boat that glides through the water

effortlessly.”

The boat is equipped with state-of-the-art dual, multifunction, seven-inch touchscreen displays within the easily accessible helm for improved ergonomic navigation. The cockpit is open, spacious and features a multi-position aft seat that easily transforms

into a large sun lounge.

The 257 SSX OB features a large bow forward with an open seating arrangement aft that features hinged storage beneath luxuriously appointed upholstery. Stereo speakers, stainless beverage holders and grab rails are concealed but still easily accessible. On the

port side, an L-shaped settee can also accommodate a cockpit table for entertaining. A full-width swim platform has excellent access around the outboard and is easy to step on and off of while at the dock. Popular options include the snap-in SeaDek and electric

folding tower.