NMMA cancels ABC 2020, moving forward with virtual summit

In light of the recent developments surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and in the best interest of the health and safety of its members and attendees, NMMA has canceled the American Boating Congress, scheduled to be held in Washington, D.C. from May 12-14, 2020. All registration fees and hotel room deposits reserved through the event blocks will be refunded within five business days.

Throughout this time of uncertainty, NMMA will continue to actively advocate for the industry in the coming months of recovery. To that end, NMMA will be hosting a virtual American Boating Congress on May 13, where they will provide more information on how the association is pursuing these outreach and advocacy efforts, particularly as this COVID-19 pandemic continues to strain businesses across the country and threaten the broader economy. The event will also feature remarks from members of Congress and Trump administration officials. Additional information regarding the virtual advocacy summit will be released in the coming days.

If you have questions, please contact NMMA senior director for pollical advocacy and engagement, Erica Crocker at ecrocker@nmma.org.