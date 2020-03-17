Yamaha and Skeeter provide boat to Florida State University Coastal and Marine Lab

Yamaha Marine and Skeeter Boats have provided a Skeeter SX230 center console boat powered by a Yamaha V MAX SHO 250 outboard to the Florida State University (FSU) Coastal and Marine Laboratory.

The lab will use the boat, sponsored by the Yamaha Rightwaters™ initiative, to study the effects of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill on oyster habitats in the Gulf of Mexico and Apalachicola Bay.

Apalachicola Bay was the Gulf’s leading producer of oysters before the oil spill. With grant money from the Deepwater Horizon settlement fund, the FSU Coastal and Marine Lab is now studying the collapse of the ecosystem and developing a vast habitat restoration project that seeks to bring the bay back to its previous productive state and boost other systems throughout the Gulf.

“We cover a wide range of research in our lab that will benefit from Yamaha and Skeeter’s sponsorship,” said Dr. Sandra Brooks, FSU, Oceanography, Coral Ecology. “What we learn from these ecosystems can apply to equally vulnerable systems all around the world.”

Marine habitat restoration is a key pillar of the Yamaha Rightwaters sustainability initiative. Since its launch last summer, Yamaha Rightwaters has worked with groups including the Bass Anglers Sportsmen’s Society (B.A.S.S.®), Clearwater Mills and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful to execute conservation projects focused on research and plastic removal. Through sound research, Yamaha can make informed decisions regarding efforts that seek to increase access to water resources.

“Establishing relationships with organizations like the FSU Coastal and Marine Lab reinforces our commitment to conservation backed by scientific research and methodology,” said Martin Peters, Division manager, government relations, Yamaha Marine Engine Systems. “Together, we can make a lasting impact on marine environments that will benefit many generations to come. We look forward to the work the FSU team will accomplish through the use of their new Skeeter boat powered by Yamaha.”

Yamaha Rightwaters™ is a national sustainability program that encompasses all of Yamaha Marine’s conservation and water quality efforts. Program initiatives include habitat restoration, support for scientific research, mitigation of invasive species, the reduction of marine debris and environmental stewardship education. Yamaha Rightwaters reinforces Yamaha’s long-standing history of natural resource conservation, support of sustainable recreational fishing and water resources and Angler Code of Ethics, which requires pro anglers to adhere to principles of stewardship for all marine resources.