ABYC’s Craig Scholten appointed chair of small craft committee

Craig Scholten, American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) technical vice president, has been named Chair of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Technical Management Board ISO/TC 188 Small Craft.

ISO TC 188 working groups are responsible for the creation and ongoing development of over 79 Small Craft documents that are used in the design, construction, and testing of recreational boats up to 24 meters. Experts from all over the world assist in the development of the standards that are essential to their segment of industry.

Uli Heinemann, International Marine Certification Institute (IMCI) managing director said, “With the election of Craig Scholten as new chairman, ISO TC 188 has again chosen the right person for the right job. As a former boat manufacturer, his long professional experience in the practical application of ISO standards leads him to his special perspective on the needs of the industry.”

Scholten is also the Chair of the U.S. Technical Advisory Group (TAG). ABYC is the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) accredited representative for US positions on activities and ballots related to ISO TC 188.

“Collaboration in efforts to support boating safety internationally and harmonize requirements with ABYC standards allow manufacturers to standardize product and better succeed in the global marketplace,” said Scholten. “The payoff for US delegation engaging in the ISO standards development process is far greater than most realize.”